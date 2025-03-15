Jammu, Mar 13 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Saturday passed grants amounting to over Rs 7,019.18 crore for five key departments, including mining, industries and commerce, public works, labour and employment, and skill development.

The grants, introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary in the assembly, include Rs 70.51 crore for the mining department, Rs 1,086.03 crore for the industries and commerce department, Rs 5,283.74 crore for the public works department, Rs 353.44 crore for the labour and employment department, and Rs 225.61 crore for the skill development department.

Also Read | What Is Smishing Scam? Know How You Can Protect Yourself and Take Safety Measures To Avoid SMS Phishing.

During discussions, the deputy chief minister highlighted that the public works department oversees a 40,000-km road network and is set to blacktop 4,000 kilometres of roads in 2025-26.

He emphasised infrastructure expansion, with the public works department targeting the blacktopping of 4,000 kilometers of roads in 2025-26. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), 2,132 of 2,140 identified villages have been connected, with further upgrades planned under PMGSY Phase II and III.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He said the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) has sanctioned 294 projects worth Rs 4,337 crore, of which 194 have been completed.

Major bridges under construction include a 2,000-metre bridge over the Chenab at Indri Pattan Pargwal and a 445-metre bridge over the Ujh at Jothana, he added.

The government has introduced 14 policies to attract businesses, including the New Central Sector Scheme (NCSS) 2021, which provides incentives and tax relief, he said. So far, 971 industrial units have been approved, generating Rs 10,471 crore in investments and creating over 51,897 jobs, he said.

The MSME sector, which accounts for 90 per cent of industrial employment in J&K, has 7.10 lakh units registered, contributing 8 per cent to the UT's economy, he added.

"To expand industrial space, 46 new industrial estates are being developed alongside 64 existing ones. Investments in 2023-24 reached Rs 3,389 crore, creating 1,46,317 jobs, a 57 per cent increase from the previous year."

The single window portal has received 8,537 investment proposals worth Rs 1.69 lakh crore, with the potential to generate 6.06 lakh jobs, he added.

The handloom and handicrafts sector, employing 4.22 lakh artisans, continues to thrive, with flagship products like Pashmina shawls and Kashmiri carpets gaining global recognition, he added.

Asserting that the number of registered startups has shown a 326 per cent increase from 2020 to now, he said J&K's has seen registered startups rising from 237 in 2020 to 1,011 in 2024.

The government has launched a Rs 250 crore Venture Capital Fund to support new businesses, and the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan is aiding infrastructure planning, he said.

"Of these, 373 startups are being led by women. Additionally, over 1,600 startups have been registered. The New Startup Policy 2024-27, launched in February 2024, provides seed funding, venture capital, patent assistance, mentorship, and infrastructure support to new businesses. A Rs 250 crore venture capital fund has been set up with Rs 25 crore initially infused by the government to support startup growth," he said.

To curb illegal mining, the government has introduced an e-auction system and strict penalties, he said.

"In 2024, authorities seized 4,040 vehicles and machines involved in illegal mining, registering 153 FIRs and collecting Rs 10.12 crore in fines. New mining leases and quarry licences have been issued to promote legal mining, generating Rs 130 crore in revenue in 2024," he added.

To enhance transparency, he said an e-Challan system has been implemented to track mineral transportation, and an e-market portal ensures fair pricing for consumers. Advanced surveillance, including drone monitoring and GPS tracking, is being integrated to prevent illegal activities, he added.

Choudhary said with 3.77 lakh unemployed youth registered at employment centres, the government is launching Mission Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (YUVA) to foster entrepreneurship and create jobs.

"Over the next five years, Mission YUVA aims to establish 1.37 lakh enterprises and generate 4.5 lakh jobs."

The Skill Development Department has also upgraded 83 trade units, aligning them with national vocational training standards, he added.

"Placement drives in polytechnics have facilitated job offers for 261 students, while industry-academia meets have strengthened ties between education and industry."

With an emphasis on modernising governance, introducing digital reforms, and investing in infrastructure and industry, the J&K government aims to accelerate economic growth, generate employment, and improve living standards across the region, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)