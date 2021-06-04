Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Container cargo traffic at Jawaharlal Nehru Port here recorded a 6.38 per cent rise in May to 4,54,385 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

It had posted a container cargo traffic of 2,74,755 TEUs in May 2020.

Also, the rail operations at the port handled 86,452 TEUs of inland container depot (ICD) traffic, from 551 rakes during the previous month, clocking a rail-coefficient of 19.03 per cent, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) said in a statement.

The port witnessed a steady surge in cargo handling despite various challenges faced during the past few months, it said.

The Trust added that in May 2021, the port implemented a host of measures to make the business efficient, economical, and opportune for the EXIM community.

Also, during the month, the port in its fight against COVID-19 successfully executed the handling of 327.63 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen and medical accessories, it said.

The port has been ensuring the movement of vessels carrying oxygen remains unhindered and is giving utmost priority to such consignments, JNPT said.

The port added that a total of 278.27 tonnes liquid oxygen and 49.36 tonnes medical accessories have been handled at the port for distribution to hospitals for COVID-19 treatment.

JNPT Chairman Sanjay Sethi said, "We maintained our good performance in May 2021 and JNPT will continue to contribute towards the endeavour to battle the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic affecting the country."

The port will continue to extend utmost priority in the handling of oxygen containers and other medical accessories helping the country to overcome this crisis, he added. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)