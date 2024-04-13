New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Saturday alleged that the university administration denied meeting with its members regarding issues concerning students, including "inaction" over a sexual harassment complaint, and called for a strike on April 16.

The union said it has launched a "Suggest Your Union, Demand From Admin" campaign, soliciting student input to draft a Charter of Demands aimed at addressing pressing issues affecting the student community.

Among other demands, the students' union has called for an expeditious investigation into a sexual harassment incident and action against those accused.

The union has also demanded steps to ensure the safety of the victim against alleged attempts at intimidation.

On March 31, a female JNU student filed a complaint with the administration against four individuals, including two former students of the university, for allegedly passing sexually derogatory comments at her while she was taking a walk at the JNU Ring Road in the early hours of the day.

The students union claimed that it was excluded from the administration meetings on matters concerning students and decisions were taken without its representation.

"The JNUSU will observe a complete university strike on April 16 if JNU VC fails to address pressing concerns of students by April 15," the student body said in a statement.

It also demanded the reinstatement of the now-scrapped Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment on campus.

