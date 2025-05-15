New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) JSW Energy on Thursday posted a 16 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 408 crore in March quarter compared to a year ago, aided by contributions from KSK Mahanadi thermal project and organic wind capacity additions.

"Profit after tax increased 16 per cent YoY (year on year) from Rs 351 crore in Q4 FY24 (January-March 2024) to Rs 408 crore in Q4 FY25 while cash PAT (profit after tax or net profit) grew by 8 per cent from Rs 686 crore in Q4 FY24 to Rs 744 crore in Q4 FY25," a company statement said.

During the reporting quarter, total revenue increased by 21 per cent YoY to Rs 3,497 crore from Rs 2,879 crore, driven by contributions from the 1,800-MW KSK Mahanadi thermal power plant and organic wind capacity additions.

Finance costs during the quarter increased to Rs 675 crore vis-a-vis Rs 533 crore in Q4 FY24 due to additional borrowings for ongoing capital expenditure and acquisitions, along with a slight increase in the weighted average cost of debt to 9.05 per cent vs 8.64 per cent in Q4 FY24.

For the full fiscal ended March 2025, total revenue increased 6 per cent YoY to Rs 12,639 crore from Rs 11,941 crore in FY24.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the year grew by 5 per cent YoY to Rs 6,115 crore due to RE capacity additions, contributions from the Utkal and KSK thermal plants, the company said.

The PAT (net profit) increased by 13 per cent YoY to Rs 1,951 crore (in the fiscal) as compared to Rs 1,723 crore recorded in FY24.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 10 each.

The board also approved raising of funds up to Rs 10,000 crore in one or more tranches through issuance of securities by way of private offerings and/or on preferential allotment basis and/or qualified institutions placement, it said.

The company's board will hold the annual general meeting on July 11.

The board also approved the appointment of Aditya Agarwal as COO – Renewable, with effect from June 16, 2025.

During the quarter, net generation stood at 7,912 million units (MUs), up 24 per cent YoY, driven by wind capacity additions as well as contributions from the 1,800-MW KSK Mahanadi and Utkal power plant.

Total generation under long-term PPA (power purchase agreement) in Q4 FY25 increased by 28 per cent driven by wind capacity additions, contributions from the 1,800 MW KSK Mahanadi and tie-up at Vijayanagar thermal power plant.

Short-term thermal sales at 1,017 MUs were marginally up as the higher generation at Utkal was offset by lower merchant volume at the Vijayanagar thermal plant as the plant gets fully tied up.

Net generation in FY25 increased by 16 per cent YoY to 32.4 billion units (BUs), supported by capacity additions in both RE and thermal.

RE generation increased 24 per cent YoY to 11.6 BUs in FY25 due to 1.3 GW wind capacity addition and better hydrology resulting in incremental generation of 949 MUs at Hydro plants.

Installed capacity surged by 2.8 GW in Q4 FY25, driven by 478 MW of greenfield wind additions and 2,150 MW of thermal capacity addition.

This included the strategic acquisition of the 1,800 MW operational capacity at KSK Mahanadi and commissioning of the 350 MW Unit-2 at JSW Utkal.

Strengthening base load thermal footprint, the Company also signed a PPA with WBSEDCL for a 1,600 MW greenfield ultra supercritical thermal project at Salboni, it stated.

