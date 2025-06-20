New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) ESAF Small Finance Bank MD and CEO K Paul Thomas has been elected as chairman of Sa-Dhan, an RBI recognized self-regulatory organisation (SRO) and an association of microfinance and impact finance institutions.

The decision was taken at the annual general meeting which saw participation of about 100 members, Sa-Dhan said in a statement on Friday.

Also Read | RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025: RPSC Releases Hall Tickets for School Lecturer Group 1 Recruitment Exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

Consequent to the election of the new members, Sa-Dhan Board reconstituted with Paul Thomas as the chairperson; Sadaf Sayeed, MD & CEO, Muthoot Microfin; and Mukul Jaiswal, MD Cashphor, as co-chairs; and Vivekananda Salimath, Chair IDF, as Treasurer, it said.

The board after its constitutions decided on encouraging innovation and newer product in microfinance space with a view to see the present crisis is addressed with long term solutions, Sa-Dhan executive director and CEO Jiji Mammen said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"As a self-regulatory organisation, Sa-Dhan will usher in an era of innovation in financial inclusion through micro-financing. The goal of Sa-Dhan is to develop, promote and support eco-systems of impact financing institutions, which enable inclusive growth, equity, gender and sustainable development in the society. The board of Sa-Dhan will work to attain its objectives," Thomas said.

The meeting approved the financial statements of Sa-Dhan for financial year 2024-25 and approved the budget for 2025-26 fiscal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)