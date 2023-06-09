New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Realty firm K Raheja Corp on Friday said its housing arm has sold properties worth Rs 1,100 crore in its luxury residential project at South Mumbai during the March quarter.

K Raheja Corp Homes, the residential business of K Raheja Corp group, delivered a record breaking, pre-formal launch sales revenue of Rs 1,100 crore, through its single project Raheja Modern Vivarea in under 90 days, in the fourth quarter of last fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy Tracker Latest Update: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm To Intensify in Next 36 Hours, Says IMD.

Raheja Modern Vivarea, located in Mahalaxmi micro-market, was launched in the last quarter of FY23.

The project, having 10 lakh square feet of total saleable area, will house only 2 towers.

Also Read | Rs 2,000 Notes Worth Rs 1.80 Lakh Crore Have Come Back in Banks So Far, Says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The demand for luxury residential properties have surged during the last two years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)