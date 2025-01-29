Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI) Thrissur-headquartered jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers has strengthened its presence with the inauguration of two more showrooms in the city.

Popular actor and the brand ambassador Prabhu Ganesan inaugurated the outlets in neighbouring Guduvanchery and Purusaiwalkam, a press release said.

Also Read | January 30 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 30.

"With the grand launch of our newly designed Kalyan Jewellers showrooms in Guduvanchery and Purusaiwalkam, our goal is to create a comprehensive ecosystem that addresses the unique needs of our customers..," Kalyan Jewellers Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said on Wednesday.

Kalyan Jewellers' lifestyle brand, Candere, was also inaugurated at the Guduvanchery showroom on the occasion. The company has over 310 showrooms across India and in the Middle East, the release added.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 To Be Demolished for Renovation: From Air Traffic Management to Reopening Date, Here's Everything About the T1 Redevelopment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)