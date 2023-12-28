New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Kalyan Jewellers on Thursday said it has set up a subsidiary company in Oman to expand its business.

The new subsidiary, Kalyan Jewellers Procurement SPC, was incorporated on December 28, 2023, a regulatory filing said.

"The object of incorporation of this step down subsidiary is to expand jewellery business in Oman," it added.

Kerala-based Kalyan Jewellers recorded a 30 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 278 crore during the first half of the current fiscal as against Rs 214 crore in the year-ago period.

It has 209 showrooms across India and the Middle East.

