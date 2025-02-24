New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Kalyani Powertrain, a wholly-owned arm of Bharat Forge Ltd, on Monday said its electronics division has collaborated with AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) to enter the Indian server market.

Under the collaboration, AMD technology will be integrated into domestically manufactured server infrastructure solutions, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 25 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories" is locked News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 22 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

"The servers manufactured through this partnership will feature 'AMD EPYC' processors, known for their leadership performance, energy efficiency, security features, and ability to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) for data centers," it added.

Looking ahead, there are plans to incorporate 'AMD Instinct' accelerators, enhancing AI and high-performance computing capabilities, it added.

Also Read | What Is Online Insurance Scam? Know How To Stay Safe as Mumbai Woman Loses INR 1 Lakh to Fraudster Posing As SBI Life Official.

AMD will provide design collaterals and technical documentation to support the electronics division of Kalyani Powertrain in building and optimising these solutions.

Kalyani Group Chairman Baba Kalyani and Vice Chairman & Joint MD Amit Kalyani said, "By manufacturing these servers in India, we will not only advance our technological capabilities but also support the 'Make in India' initiative."

AMD Corporate Vice President, Sales - India, Vinay Sinha said India has immense potential for growth in the server industry.

"The integration of AMD EPYC processors today and AMD Instinct accelerators planned in the future will enable scalable, energy efficient infrastructure for AI, cloud computing, and data centers.

"This partnership collaboration reflects our commitment to strengthening India's digital ecosystem and supporting local innovation," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)