Latest News | Karnataka Bank Launches COVID-19 Health Insurance in Partnership with Universal Sompo

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Karnataka Bank on Wednesday said it has launched a health insurance policy for COVID-19 in a tie-up with Universal Sompo General Insurance Company.

To protect the health of common man, Karnataka Bank has launched a special health insurance policy to cover the uncertainties posed by COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a release.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive, Produced By Karan Johar, Returns to Top 10 List on Netflix India After The Actor's Demise.

"With the objective of providing insurance cover for individuals for COVID-19 pandemic related health expenses, the bank in association with Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Ltd has launched this health policy," Karnataka Bank MD and CEO Mahabaleshwara M S said.

The private sector bank said the health cover can be availed at a nominal premium of Rs 399, inclusive of all taxes.

Also Read | Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,999; Check Features, Variants & Specifications.

The policy will cover in-patient hospital expenses up to Rs 3 lakh, outpatient treatment expenses of Rs 3,000, and will also provide a sum of Rs 1,000 per day towards expenses incurred towards 14 days of quarantine at a government or military hospital, it said.

The validity of this policy is for a period of 120 days.

The policy is available to all the customers of the bank in the age group of 18-65 years, the release said.

"General public who are not existing customers of the bank will also be eligible to buy this policy immediately after establishing a banking relationship with our bank," Mahabaleshwara said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)