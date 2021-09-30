Bengaluru, Sep 30 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said a memorandum of understanding can be signed between the Karnataka government and e-commerce companies to promote agriculture produce along with the products manufactured by the artisans and weavers.

Also Read | Beware! This Kaun Banega Crorepati WhatsApp Lottery Scam Can Make You Lose All Your Money.

During a meeting with the Flipkart's chief of corporate affairs Rajneesh Kumar, the Chief Minister emphasised upon the need to sell agri-products in e-commerce platforms, so that farmers can be directly benefitted, an official statement said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Beaten to Death By Two Sons In Barmer District; Accused Arrested.

"There are a variety of products such as coffee, spices, maize, oilseeds etc in the State which has 10 agro-climatic zones. These products may also be promoted. An MoU may be signed with the Government in this regard," the Chief Minister was quoted as saying.

He also said Commerce and Industries will be incentivised, based on the employment generation. He also highlighted that an employment policy is being developed, which would be first of its kind in India.

Bommai appreciated Flipkart for creating employment in significant numbers and providing marketing platform for farmers, artisans and others.

The e-commerce platforms should give feedback to the farmers about market demands along with value addition to agri-products, Bommai told Kumar.

"Commerce and Industries will be incentivised based on the employment generation and an employment policy is being evolved. This would be first of its kind in India," the Chief Minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)