New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Global cyber security company Kaspersky and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) have signed an agreement to jointly work on cybersecurity-related research and educational initiatives at the institute, the company said on Thursday.

Under the agreement, Kaspersky and IIT Delhi will exchange knowledge and expertise, develop educational materials, organise and promote events to raise cybersecurity awareness, and sponsor merit (academic) awards or prizes to encourage IIT Delhi students to pursue careers in ICT and Cybersecurity, the statement said.

Also Read | Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About Flag Day of India That Honours the Martyrs of India’s Armed Forces.

This partnership will enhance the IIT Delhi graduates' desirability on the job market by adding IIT Delhi's educational and scientific activities of new training courses and programs that provide the graduates with relevant competencies that are in demand.

Kaspersky, Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Adrian Hia said that the demand for cybersecurity professionals is expected to grow exponentially as India cements its position as the world's technology and innovation hub.

Also Read | ESIC Admit Card: Entry Card for Paramedical Group C Recruitment Exam 2023 Released on esic.gov.in, Know How to Download.

"Our collaboration with IIT Delhi proves our enduring commitment to the country to help further develop its programs to create more skilled and expert local cybersecurity professionals. We must collaborate to develop the expertise and skills required to protect against cyber threats, which are increasing in both volume and sophistication," Hia said.

He said that the collaboration will help to produce higher calibre cybersecurity experts in India and contribute to a more secure digital world.

IIT Delhi, Dean of Corporate Relations, Preeti Ranjan Panda said that as cyber threats continue to surge in complexity alongside technological advancements and automation, it is of paramount importance to equip youth with the knowledge and skills necessary to defend against these challenges.

This collaboration is part of Kaspersky's global commitment to developing cybersecurity capabilities and expertise. The company has previously signed similar agreements with other universities and academic institutions around the world, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)