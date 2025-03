New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The government has appointed private sector consultant Vikas Kaushal as the chairman and managing director of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) for a period of 5 years, according to an official order.

Kaushal, 53, previously served as the global leader for energy and process industries at Kearney, a management consultancy. He also served as managing director and country head for Kearney India.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 08 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

This is the first time that a private sector consultant has been appointed head of a bluechip public sector company.

The appointment comes amidst the government's struggle to find suitable heads from within the organisations.

Also Read | What Is EPFO 3.0? From Key Features, Benefits To Launch Date, Know Everything About New EPFO Version That Will Allow PF Withdrawal From ATMs.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas for the appointment of Vikas Kaushal, in relaxation of the eligibility criteria, to the post of CMD HPCL," a government order said.

He has been appointed in the pay scale of Rs 2,00,000-3,70,000 for a period of five years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, it added.

Kaushal was picked for the job by a search-cum-selection committee. This following, government headhunter PESB failed to find anyone suitable for the job in interviews done in June last year.

The Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) had interviewed eight candidates, including a director on the HPCL board and managing director of Indraprastha Gas Ltd, for the post but rejected them all.

HPCL's top job has been lying vacant since August 31, 2024, when Pushp Kumar Joshi superannuated.

Kaushal has over three decades of experience in energy, oil and gas, and power sectors, mostly giving consultancy to big firms.

A chemical engineering graduate from Panjab University and an MBA from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, Kaushal has not led any operations.

Twice elected to Kearney's Global Board of Directors, he completed two full terms (maximum allowed in Kearney's board structure). He also served as Chair of the Finance, Audit, and Governance Committees.

Kearney earlier known as A.T. Kearney founded in 1926 is a global management and advisory consulting firm having global annual revenue of USD 1.6 billion.

He has taken 80 per cent pay cut to take up the role at HPCL.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)