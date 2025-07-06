Chandigarh, Jul 6 (PTI) Senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, gathered to pay tributes to Tarn Taran MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal who passed away recently.

Pubjab Chief Minister Mann said Sohal came from a humble background and went on to become a doctor and later joined politics to serve people.

Also Read | When Will Maharashtra Govt Disburse Ladki Bahin Yojana June 2025 Installment of INR 1,500 to Women Beneficiaries? Minister Aditi Tatkare Gives Update.

He was a hardworking and dedicated leader and was loved by all sections of people, the chief minister said.

Sohal, the AAP MLA from Tarn Taran, died over a week ago after suffering from an ailment.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 06, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

His death is an irreparable loss for both his family and the party, Mann said.

Sohal worked as an eye specialist in the health department. After his retirement, he used to treat patients free of cost.

He was seen in Tarn Taran in many roles - a social reformer, sports promoter, environmentalist and known for his contribution to rural healthcare.

Sohal was elected for the first time as an MLA from the Tarn Taran constituency in the previous Punjab Assembly elections in 2022. He had joined AAP just two years before the elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)