Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 22 (PTI): Kerala has got V R Krishna Teja Mylavarapu as its new director of tourism.

He would assume charge on Tuesday.

Teja would be replacingP Bala Kiran, who has been posted as director of Census Operations/Citizen Registrations of Andhra Pradesh by the Union government under the Central Staffing Scheme.

Teja would also continue as managing director of Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), an official statement said here.

An IAS officer of 2015 batch, Teja has helmed projects to renovate and effectively market the properties of KTDC, and improve the quality of its hospitality services.

It was during his stint as MD of KTDC that its flagship property Hotel Mascot in the state capital earned the five- star status coinciding with its centenary, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)