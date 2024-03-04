Kochi, Mar 4 (PTI) The Kerala government on Monday provided an assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of an elderly woman who lost her life in a wild elephant attack in Idukki district.

The incident took place earlier in the day in the Kanjiraveli area under the Adimali police station limits.

Indira Ramakrishnan, a 70-year-old woman, was killed in the attack while she was in a rubber plantation near the forest area. She had gone there to serve breakfast to her husband, who was working in the vicinity.

State Industries Minister P Rajeev and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine visited the victim's family at the Taluk Hospital in Kothamangalam, where her body was brought for postmortem.

The ministers provided the emergency financial assistance and expressed their condolences to the grieving family.

Rajeev acknowledged the tragic nature of the incident and assured that the government is committed to preventing such occurrences in the future.

He emphasised the seriousness with which the government views wildlife-related issues.

To enhance safety measures, Rajeev announced plans to expedite the installation of hanging fencing in the Neriamangalam forest range, where the attack occurred.

Additionally, a special Rapid Response Team will be deployed immediately, and steps will be taken in consultation with the forest department, including the installation of CCTV cameras at the site.

Furthermore, the minister Rajeev said that a special all-party meeting will be convened in Idukki to discuss the wildlife-related issues.

