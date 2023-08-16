Kochi, Aug 16 (PTI) A police official has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with women in a village in Kerala's Ernakulam district, police said.
The incident was reported from a village under Ramamangalam police station limits in Ernakulam district.
Also Read | Fake Mobile Applications: IRCTC Sounds Alarm Over Malicious 'IRCTC Rail Connect' Mobile App To Trick Common Citizens.
According to an officer of Ramamangalam police station, a complaint was received on Tuesday alleging that the officer misbehaved with women at a waterfall in the area.
"An FIR was lodged yesterday and the investigation is going on. The officer has been arrested," police said.
Also Read | DRDO ADA Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 50 Project Engineer Posts, Apply Online at ada.gov.in.
Further details are awaited.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)