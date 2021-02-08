Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Dairy brand Keventers on Monday said it has tied up with cloud kitchen platform ZFW Hospitality to scale its delivery business to over 80 stores across Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and other cities.

Through this association, ZFW will assist in expansion across multiple geographies while setting-up the network and providing operational support to Keventers' growing delivery business.

"This alliance will allow us to accelerate the rollout of our pre-packaged ice cream consumer packs, which have been receiving great feedback across Delhi NCR, and it is an exciting proposition to be able to scale to multiple cities using ZFW's strong technology-led and asset-light model," Keventers co-founder and CMO Aman Arora said in a statement.

The parties will jointly focus on strengthening brand identity, last-mile efficiency and consumer base.

"We are excited to join hands with an icon like Keventers, on a model where they don't need to worry about high functional risks. We have phased out the launch of 80 Keventers stores in the western region over March and April, and are in advanced talks to onboard other leading brands.

"ZFW has begun to scratch the surface of a massive opportunity for brands to serve consumers where they want to be served, which is increasingly outside the traditional four-wall space," ZFW head, growth, Angad Singh said.

ZFW enables the growth of F&B and D2C (direct to consumer) brands without the upfront investment of setting up a physical kitchen.

From an asset perspective, ZFW does not require any new equipment from brands or kitchen partners and brands are able to full fill on-demand delivery orders at hyperlocal penetration in a short time frame, thereby reducing duplication of efforts and costs.

"Given COVID-19 and the rapid shift in consumer preferences, we pivoted into building a sustainable cloud kitchen operating system for F&B brands- ZFW OS.

"ZFW builds kitchen-as-a-service for brands that wish to stay ahead of the curve and boost bottom-lines. The entire ZFW family is passionate about the intersection of food and tech and hence pleased to announce its collaboration with Keventers," ZFW founder Madhav Kasturia said.

