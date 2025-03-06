New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The NIA has arrested four persons with Maoist links in connection with the killing of an army jawan in 2023 in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, officials said Thursday.

In February 2023, Motiram Achala was brutally killed during a village fair in Badetevda village in Uttar Bastar's insurgency-hit Kanker district when he visited his home from his posting in the northeastern region of the country, the NIA said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 07 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The agency arrested workers of banned CPI (Maoist) - Bhawan Lal Jain alias Bhuwan Jain and his associate Suresh Kumar Salam, along with Shailendra Kumar Baghel and Anduram Salam.

"The four overground workers (OGWs) and supporters of the banned CPI (Maoist) terror outfit were directly involved in hatching the criminal conspiracy to kill Motiram Achala, as per NIA investigations. The accused were actively aiding and abetting criminal/unlawful activities of CPI (Maoist), including extortion to strike terror in the minds of the people," NIA's spokesperson said in a statement.

Also Read | Who Is Sivasri Skandaprasad? All You Need To Know About Carnatic Singer and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's Wife.

"NIA, which took over the case from the Chhattisgarh police a year later, conducted extensive searches in the following months to track the culprits. Several incriminating documents and devices were seized during the searches," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)