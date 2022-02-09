Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Auto components maker Kinetic Engineering, which had made a name in the past with mopeds and scooters but has since long quit the space, is planning big on the electric vehicles front offering two- and three-wheeler chassis and gearboxes and expects it to become an Rs 800-1,000-crore business over the next few years.

The Ahmednagar-based Kinetic Automobile Company was founded in 1972 by industrialist H K Firodia, and was a leader in the two-wheeler space with its Luna brand of mopeds and then the Kinetic-Honda scooters in its prime.

Also Read | RBI Likely To Keep Key Rates Unchanged in Its First MPC Meet After Budget 2022-23.

But, as the market changed radically, it could not cope with on its own. Its bid to remain in the saddle first led it to enter the executive bike segment with Velocity in 2003, but failed to make it and then in 2008, it sold a majority stake to the Mahindras.

But, the partnership remained a halfway house and its last bid was in 2015 when it brought in Italian super-bike Agusta but again failed to make any headway.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11, Note 11S, Redmi Smart Band Pro & Smart TV X43 Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

In the meanwhile, in 2012, Kinetic began to focus on components and introduced gearboxes and the next year, its automobile business was amalgamated with Kinetic Engineering.

Since then, it is only into components, primarily gearboxes and counts Tata Motors (now only commercial vehicles since they stopped Nano production for which it was the sole supplier), Ashok Leyland, Carraro, Renault-Nissan and American Axle, among others, as its key customers.

Currently, it produces a range of transmission products for cars, buses, trucks, tractors and other general engineering applications apart from complete gearboxes for commercial vehicles and tractors.

"Going forward, our focus will be EVs, wherein we'll be extensively making two- and three-wheeler chassis and complete gearboxes.

"Already, these products are sold to our sister concern, Kinetic Green, run by my sister Sulajja Firodia," Kinetic Engineering Managing Director Ajinkya Firodia told PTI in an interview at his Ahmednagar headquarters.

The company is making around 4,000 units of chassis and gearboxes a month now for Kinectic Green, while the market for them is over 40,000 units a month, he said.

"We will soon be marketing these products to other EV makers as well and have also tied up with a few," he added but refused to name them citing confidentiality.

Firodia said that while the company's components business has turned around and has been making profits for the past four years, its focus will be on these new components. "We hope to make it an Rs 800-1,000-crore business over the next five years,"

He added that the two-wheeler business had a debt of Rs 300 crore and it took the company time to repay.

He expects the existing components business to close this fiscal with a topline (revenue) growth of 30 per cent to around Rs 150 crore and earn a net profit of around Rs 15 crore.

He said the 51-year-old company has zero external debt now (there is Rs 25 core in an inter-corporate loan, which bears no interest) and can invest around Rs 30-40 crore to add capacity for the EV foray.

Total investment, including the value of the land (its plant is spread over 70 acres) and other infrastructure, will be around Rs 100 crore, he said.

Firodia hopes to benefit from the production-linked incentive scheme also, wherein an EV scooter is now getting almost Rs 4,000 subsidy already.

"If need be, we are ready to form a separate vertical for the EV components business," Firodia said but ruled out launching an EV on its own.

However, Firodia, who joined the group in 2003 and became the managing director in 2009, admitted that getting domestic EV makers to move away from their Chinese dependence will be a challenge as even at their discounted pricing, Chinese products are still 20 per cent cheaper than theirs.

He and his family own 52 per cent in publicly-traded Kinetic Engineering. Firodia, who had increased the stake last year from 49 per cent wants to take the stake up to 75 per cent in a year or two. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)