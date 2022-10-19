New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) KP Energy's consolidated net profit rose over 49 per cent to Rs 6.7 crore in the September quarter.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 4.49 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

Also Read | Indian Rupee Plunges 61 Paise To Dip to Record Low of 83-Mark for First Time Against US Dollar.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 57.85 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 51.56 crore in the previous year.

The board also approved and declared second interim dividend at 2 per cent, that is, 20 paisa per equity share having face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23.

Also Read | MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Processor To Debut Next Month.

The record date for payment of this interim dividend is November 1, 2022 as per our earlier intimation dated October 12, 2022.

The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration to the shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Members as on the record date, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)