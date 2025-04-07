Amethi, Apr 7 (PTI) A 35-year-old labourer working at a private company in the Kamrauli Police Station area here died of electrocution, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred Sunday night when Raman Tiwari, a native of Chilauli village, came in contact with a live wire while on duty, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata-Varanasi Expressway Update: Work Begins on INR 35,000 Crore Project; Know Route, Speed Limit and Other Details.

Kamrauli Station House Officer Abhinesh Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Tiwari worked at the firm located opposite Road Number 4, BHEL, Jagdishpur.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 6, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

His uncle, Pravesh Kumar Tiwari, accused the company administration of hiding the death.

"The family was not informed for several hours. When our calls went unanswered, we reached the company and were only then told that Raman had died of electrocution," he alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)