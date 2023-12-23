Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 23 (PTI) A 23-year-old labourer died from electrocution while using a marble cutter at an under-construction hostel building in Rajasthan's Kota, a police officer said on Saturday.

The police have lodged a case of accidental death under CrPC Section 174 and begun investigation.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 87 Specialist Posts, Apply Online at upsc.gov.in.

According to the police, Anil Meghwal, 23, a resident of Atru area in Baran district, was electrocuted on Friday at the under-construction building site in Landmark City under Kunhari police station. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died later in the day.

His body has been handed over to his family after postmortem on Saturday morning, a police officer said.

Also Read | UPPSC PCS Mains Written Examination Result 2023 Declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, Know How To Check.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)