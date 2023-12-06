Thane, Dec 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old labour fell to his death from a girder of an under-construction metro line in Thane city of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, a civic official said.

The incident occurred in front of the RTO Office at the construction site of Wadala-Ghatkopar-Kasarvadavali Metro.

Also Read | ESIC Admit Card: Entry Card for Paramedical Group C Recruitment Exam 2023 Released on esic.gov.in, Know How to Download.

The worker, identified as Dhanajay Chouhan, was rushed to a hospital in the area where doctors declared him "brought dead", the RDMC (Regional Disaster Management Cell) official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)