Latur, Jun 15 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Latur district nabbed three robbery accused within four hours of the crime, an official said on Sunday.

Three persons allegedly assaulted an 80-year-old man and decamped with Rs 15,000 cash and two gold rings in the Lamjana area of Ausa tehsil on Saturday afternoon, the official said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana June 2025 Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 12th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?.

Acting on a tip-off, the police tracked down the trio within four hours of the crime and recovered the stolen gold and a motorcycle from their possession, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)