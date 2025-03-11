Latur, Mar 11 (PTI) Latur district (rural) Congress president Shrishailya Utage resigned from the post on Tuesday, accepting "moral responsibility" for the defeat of the party candidates in Latur Rural and Ausa constituencies in the 2024 elections.

Utage said he had submitted his resignation to the newly-appointed Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Harshawardhan Sapkal.

Addressing reporters, Utage said he would remain a loyal and dedicated worker of the Congress party.

