Bengaluru, Nov 26 (PTI) Urging everyone to unite to protect farmers and their land, Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji in the wake of Waqf properties row, on Tuesday said a law should be brought in where Muslims community don't have the voting power.

Stating that it should be ensured there is no Waqf board, he said someone taking away someone else's land is not "Dharma".

"...everyone should fight against injustice being caused to farmers...it is said that the Waqf board can claim anyone's land. It is a big injustice...someone taking away someone else's land is not Dharma... So, everyone should fight to ensure that farmers' land remains with them," the seer said.

Addressing the protest meeting by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh here, he said, farmers are the "Annadatas" -- they are ones who produce food. "So they should be saved and nurtured, and it should be ensured that no one takes away their land and assets."

"Everyone should think and see to it that the Waqf board itself is not there....as politicians do things for the sake of votes. A law should be brought in where Muslims community don't have the voting power....it should certainly be done. In Pakistan, they have done it, others don't have power to vote there," he claimed.

"Similarly, even in India, if we ensure that they (Muslims) don't have a right to vote, then they will stay to themselves, and everyone can remain peacefully," he added.

Following allegations by a section of farmers and others in certain parts of Karnataka that their lands were marked as Waqf properties, there have been protests by various farmers groups, organisations, and opposition BJP.

Asking everyone to unite to fight for farmers, the seer said, "Everyone should stay together on this issue (Waqf), no issue even if the government falls. We have to save and nurture our farmers, it should be our main goal..."

"We should be determined to be victorious in our cause, farmers' land should remain with farmers," he added.

Initially, there were allegations by a section of farmers from Vijayapura district that their lands were marked as Waqf properties. Similar charges have surfaced from a few other places subsequently, and also by some organisations and religious institutions like Mutts.

With the row escalating, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently directed officials that all notices issued to farmers be immediately revoked, and any unauthorised amendments in land records without due notice must also be nullified.

