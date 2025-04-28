New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Left candidates bagged three of the four central panel posts in the JNUSU election to maintain their foothold in the premier central university while the RSS-affiliated ABVP ended a nine-year phase out of office to win the post of joint secretary.

According to the results announced by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) election commission early on Monday, Nitish Kumar of the All India Students' Association (AISA) secured 1,702 votes to win the post of president.

The Democratic Students' Federation's (DSF) Manisha won the post of vice-president by securing 1,150 votes while Munteha Fatima, who polled 1,520 votes, bagged the general secretary's post.

The post of joint secretary was won by Vaibhav Meena of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) after polling 1,518 votes.

This year's election saw a split in the Left alliance, with the AISA and the DSF contesting as one bloc while the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Federation (AISF) formed a coalition with the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA) and the Progressive Students' Association (PSA).

The ABVP contested the election independently.

The polls, held on April 25, witnessed 5,500 of the 7,906 eligible students casting their votes.

