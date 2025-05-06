Ballia (UP), May 6 (PTI) A lekhpal has been suspended for allegedly issuing fake below poverty line (BPL) certificates, which were used for securing jobs as Anganwadi workers at two Anganwadi centres in the district, officials said on Tuesday.

Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sadar Atreya Mishra said that Divyanshu Kumar Yadav, the lekhpal of Aamghat under the Ballia Sadar tehsil, has been suspended with immediate effect.

In March 2025, two women -- Gudiya, wife of Manish Kumar (of Repura village) and Amrita Dubey, wife of Alok Kumar Dubey (of Bajraha village) -- ?were appointed as Anganwadi workers at two centres under the Belhari project in the Ballia Sadar tehsil. Both had applied for the post using BPL certificates, which showed their monthly family income as less than Rs 3,800.

However, a complainant alleged that the husbands of both women are government employees -- one serving in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the other as a shiksha mitra (para teacher). This made them ineligible for BPL status, according to the officer.

Taking the complaint seriously, the SDM ordered a probe through the tehsildar. The investigation confirmed that both applicants' families do not fall under the BPL category due to their government employment status, he said.

The inquiry also revealed that fake BPL certificates had allegedly been issued to the applicants with the involvement of lekhpal Divyanshu Kumar Yadav, who was found to have colluded with the applicants to generate the fraudulent documents, he added.

In light of this irregularity, the appointments of both women in the Anganwadi department have been immediately cancelled, the officer said.

