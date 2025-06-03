New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday approved the proposal to consider retired government servants in the government category for membership offered at Delhi Development Authority's (DDA's) Dwarka sector 24 golf course.

Earlier, retired government employees were to be treated at par with private individuals in the draft rules, regulations, and bylaws for the newly developed Golf Course of the DDA.

"Many representations were made by retired government servants to the LG and DDA and the same has now been addressed. As per the new regulations, players will have the option of three-year and five-year tenure rights, ensuring a consistent income stream for the facility," an official statement said.

Last month, the DDA announced membership rights for the golf course in Dwarka Sector 24, which boasts an 18-hole layout with several unique features, among them a two-level, open-to-sky driving range that can accommodate up to 52 players at a time, with 26 platforms on each level.

"Individuals seeking to extend their playing rights after the initial term will be eligible for discounts, receiving a 25 per cent rebate on the existing rate for the first renewal and a 35 per cent rebate for the second renewal, with a maximum of two extensions permitted," the statement added.

As per the playing rights, a non-government individual can play golf for five years by paying Rs 9 lakh as a one-time fee, in addition to a Rs 2,200 per month fee and Rs 6 lakh as a one-time fee for three years and Rs 2,200 as a monthly fee. For the government category, the one-time entry fee is Rs 3 lakh for five years and Rs 2 lakh for three years of playing rights, with a monthly fee of Rs 1500.

