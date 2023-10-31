Srinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday inaugurated a riverfront which has a pedestrian and cycling promenade on Jhelum river here under the Srinagar Smart City project.

Sinha inaugurated the Jhelum riverfront (right bank) from Zero Bridge to the General Post Office (GPO), an official spokesman said.

The riverfront has been upgraded as a pedestrian and cycling promenade along with parks and public plazas equipped with public amenities like toilets, seating spaces, and high-quality lighting, he said.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Srinagar Smart City Limited for providing a distinct identity to the city's rich heritage through the prestigious Jhelum Riverfront Project.

Srinagar Smart City Limited is also shifting electric and telecommunication utility cables underground in order to make the riverfront a wire-free public space, the spokesman said.

Earlier in May this year, the Lt Governor had inaugurated the 6 km-long stretch of the Jhelum Rajbagh Riverfront which was developed into a world-class public space with facilities like walkways, cycling, green space, universal access and numerous activities along the way.

The Jhelum riverfront has become a model of urban excellence and a major attraction for tourists as well as the locals, the spokesman added.

Earlier, the Lt Governor attended the closing ceremony of CRPF T20 Cricket Cup 2023 and felicitated the winner, runner-up and other outstanding players of the tournament.

In his address, Sinha congratulated the CRPF Srinagar Sector officials, and all the participating players and teams from Ganderbal, Budgam and Srinagar.

Sinha said the CRPF has always lived upto its motto of ‘Service & Loyalty' and proven its mettle since inception in 1949 with single vision of 'Nation First'. Its effort to engage youth from Kashmir is creating new environment of peace, prosperity and building moral leadership among young generation, he said.

He called for united efforts to establish a more conducive environment and provide platforms to nurture the budding sporting talents of Jammu Kashmir in diverse sports disciplines.

“The youth of J&K UT is our most precious wealth. The opportunity to compete in different sports will enable them to bring new hope, right skills to excel in life, courage to achieve success in every field and become role models for children,” Sinha said.

The functions were part of the celebrations of the foundation day of the Union Territory. The Lt Governor also visited a photo exhibition organised by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) at the Lal Chowk city centre here.

“On UT Foundation Day, an open painting competition on the theme 'Corruption free & poverty free future', Ideals of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat was organised by School Edu dept. Also visited photo exhibition organised by DIPR on the theme Badalta Khilta Jammu Kashmir at Lal Chowk,” Sinha posted on X.

