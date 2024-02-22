Srinagar, Feb 22 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday reviewed ongoing construction work of the transit accommodation for Kashmiri Pandit employees, recruited under PM package, at Zewan here.

The Lt Governor, who visited the construction site, directed the officials to complete 10 blocks comprising 240 residential units by March 20, an official spokesman said.

Sinha directed the officials for installation of CCTV cameras, and to complete the work on the approach road to the transit accommodation and boundary wall, simultaneously, the spokesman said.

The LG was informed that more than 70 per cent target under the project has been achieved with the completion of civil works on 26 blocks comprising 624 flats.

