New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Friday launched a new mobile app 'PRAGATI' (Performance Review Application, Growth And Trend Indicator) for use by its Development Officers.

Pragati app will gives various information which are updated in near real-time about the performance of their agency force in critical areas of business performance like premium collection, and agency activisation, etc apart from monitoring team, LIC said in a statement.

LIC has been taking a lot of customer centric and digital initiatives for ease of operations for its customers and field force, it said.

