New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius on Friday which is in the normal range for this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to the weather department, the city is expected to witness light rainfall during the day.

The relative humidity was recorded at 100 percent at 8:30 am while the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the very poor category at 397.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", between 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The IMD has predicted shallow to moderate fog during the day.

