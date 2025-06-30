Jammu, Jun 30 (PTI) A house on the outskirts of Jammu city was struck by lightning on Monday, causing significant damage to it. Fortunately, the family of three residing in it escaped unhurt, officials said.

The incident took place in Dhinady Khurd village of Bishnah tehsil in Jammu district.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, June 30, 2025: As Gold Price Continues To Decline, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

"Lightning struck our house around 7:30 am, resulting in a huge blast sound. It caused damage to the house," house owner Sansar Chand said.

He said the lightning damaged electrical gadgets, wiring and the roof of their house.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Moon Landing Fake or Real? Here's the Truth Behind NASA's Historic Apollo 11 Mission.

Chand added that he, along with his wife and son, escaped unhurt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)