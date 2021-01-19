New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The logistics division is trying to integrate various elements of the sector with a view to promote ease of doing business in the country, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

He said the proposed national logistics policy is under consultation.

"The logistics team is trying to work towards integrating the various means of transport, various documentation and the various stakeholders including customs, ports, shipping companies, railways, trucking companies, inland waterways...

"We are working to bring the entire ecosystem through technology platforms into a much-simplified way of working," he said at the first national conference of states on logistics.

The team is working in a manner to address all the problems of the sector in a holistic manner, the minister added.

Citing studies, Goyal said that about 13-14 per cent cost of a product is logistics, and "we wish to bring it down to about 8 per cent".

