New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Lohum on Thursday said it has inaugurated a battery-grade lithium refinery facility with an annual capacity of 1,000 metric tonnes.

It is also setting up production capabilities for value-added products like Cathode Active Materials (CAM) that go directly into Lithium-ion battery gigafactories, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 07 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Lohum announces the expansion of its lithium refining capabilities with a 1000 MT/annually battery-grade Lithium facility.

Rajat Verma, Founder & CEO of Lohum Corporation, said, "Our lithium refining leadership, coupled with products like CAM positions us as a key partner in building a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat. We are sustainably producing globally competitive critical mineral products at low capex and opex, thereby reducing India's reliance on Chinese lithium imports."

Also Read | Who Is Sivasri Skandaprasad? All You Need To Know About Carnatic Singer and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's Wife.

Lohum has eight facilities -- seven in Greater Noida and one in Gujarat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)