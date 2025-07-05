Shimla, July 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday said that the idol of Lord Ram will remind us of the principles of truth, righteousness and humbleness.

The first anniversary of installation of the idol of Lord Ram was observed at Raj Bhawan in Shimla with the governor and his wife performing pooja and praying for the well-being of the state's citizens, a statement issued here said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 05, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The idol of Lord Rama was installed at Raj Bhavan on July 5, 2024. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that "the idol would always keep inspiring us to tread upon the path of truth, righteousness, and humbleness."

"Our resolve is to spread a vision of Rama's ideals that treats everyone with sam drishti (equality), thus paving way for creation of Ram Rajya in the country", he said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 05, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"The principles of good governance, compassion and selfless service defines Rama's rule which act as a guiding force for all of us," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)