Bilaspur (HP), Jul 20 (PTI) A ban has been imposed on the use of loudspeakers, drums, and bands inside the Shri Naina Devi complex during the Shravan Ashtami fair, starting from July 25 till August 3, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

According to the orders, District Magistrate Rahul Kumar has also banned the use of bamboo baskets for offering halwa, coconut, and prasad in the temple premises. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the convenience, safety, and cleanliness.

The statement said that the DM has imposed a complete ban on the use of loudspeakers, drums, bands, and other sound-amplifying devices in the Shri Naina Devi fair premises during the fair. Necessary public messages or announcements would be broadcast only through the control room.

The district administration has appealed to the devotees to follow the rules prescribed by the administration during the fair and cooperate in maintaining a peaceful and disciplined environment in the temple premises.

Kumar said that adequate arrangements have been made by the district administration to control the crowd and maintain law and order. Home Guard, Fifth Corps, Bilaspur, has been directed to deploy 500 home guards (including female home guards) at the fair.

The salary allowances of the home guards deployed at the fair will be paid by the Shri Naina Devi Ji Temple Trust.

A ban has also been imposed on the movement of heavy vehicles on the road from Towa to Shri Naina Devi Ji Temple during the fair.

In addition, if trucks, tempos, or tractors are found loaded with passengers, they will not be allowed to proceed towards Shri Naina Devi Ji beyond the Himachal Pradesh border, such as at Gadamoda and Gwalthai (Bhakra), and the devotees would have to board buses or taxis, it added.

