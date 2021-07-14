New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Life Science Vision Capital, the UK-based early-stage healthcare and investment firm, on Wednesday said it will invest over USD 100 million in Indian start-ups over the next 10 years.

The firm plans to invest in transactions with deal size in the range of USD 1.4 to USD 14 million.

"LSV Capital will be investing over USD 100 million in start-ups in the country over the next 10 years, bringing India on the world map of digital healthcare and life science innovations," LSV Capital Managing Partner Shu Joshi said in a statement.

The venture capital firm said it has onboarded physician and scientist Satish Prasad Rath as partner for India.

"With over 20 patents holding positions, Rath has been a statesman of the healthcare industry and a thought leader advising global CXOs (top executives) on healthcare innovation.

"His rich experience in healthcare technology innovations, and extensive network, will benefit the start-up ecosystem worldwide," Joshi said.

Rath said India is a thriving hub for healthcare and biotech innovations and the fund will help these companies scale up.

"A strong healthcare system based on life sciences and digital primary care is the best vaccine of a productive society. We have to build those fundamental blocks by nurturing scientific innovations during their inception.

"I will play my part in nurturing innovation, mentoring start-ups and celebrating entrepreneurship with a focus on healthcare innovations," Rath said.

Rath's area of research involves non-invasive monitoring and deep learning in healthcare & life sciences and innovation management.

LSV Capital has till date conceptualised and invested in 21 start-ups globally with a combined portfolio enterprise value of over USD 300 million. HRS hrs

