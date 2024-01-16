New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its construction arm has bagged a 'mega order' to set up an electrification system for the bullet train project in the country.

The order has been bagged from an authorised Japanese agency.

Also Read | Flight Delayed or Cancelled Due to Fog? Know About Rights and How to Get Full Refund.

"The railways strategic business group of L&T Construction has secured a mega contract to ....construct 508 route km of high-speed electrification system works for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project, popularly referred to as the bullet train project," the company said in a filing to BSE.

After completion, this electrification system will enable trains to travel at speed of up to 320 kilometre per hour.

Also Read | Army Day (India) 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day When KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

This project is being funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and is being implemented by an authorised Japanese agency acting for and on behalf of National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd.

While L&T did not disclose the exact value of the contract, it counts an order as 'mega' when it is valued between Rs 10,000-15,000 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)