Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's capital is being decked up for the three-day Global Investors Summit that would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday.

The 10-12 February event is expected to be attended by several ministers of the union and the state government and a host of leading industrialists.

Besides PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and over 15 cabinet ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari are expected to attend the event.

"We are hopeful that a maximum number of representatives from leading industries will attend the summit," said Abhishek Prakash, CeO of Invest UP, the key department which is responsible for holding the UPGIS.

The officer, however, did not reveal the names of the industrialists.

The event is important for the state which initially set a target to attract investment proposals of Rs 10 lakh crore at the UPGIS-2023, and later revised it to Rs 17.3 lakh crore.

Almost all of the UP Cabinet ministers including Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, minister for industry Nand Gopal Nandi will be present at the mega event.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address the gathering on the first day. The welcome address will be given by Uttar Pradesh minister for industry Nand Gopal Nandi.

The state government has also made arrangements to live telecast the inaugural session.

The state government has made arrangements at a vacant land in Vrindavan Yojna located close to the Lucknow Airport and the district headquarters for the event.

State-of-the-art hangers equipped with modern amenities have been erected in the 25,000 square meters area, officials said.

Along with partner countries including Singapore, Denmark, Japan, UAE, Australia and the UK, it has been allocated to different government departments and private companies to put up exhibitions there.

"Under the direction of CM Yogi, investors' summits were held at divisional and district levels. Special roadshows both in various parts of the country and in 21 cities in 16 countries across the globe to attract major investment," said the officer.

The preparations for the event in Lucknow began almost two months ago.

The roads leading to the event have been spruced up. The roads are being repaired and expanded at various places on Shaheed Path, Sultanpur Road, Lohia path, and the road leading to Shaheed Path from Samtamulak crossing.

While a large number of painters have been deputed to paint the road sides, an equal army of men have been tasked to prune trees, plant ornamental plants along the entire stretch of route leading to the venue, officials said.

The electricity department has been pressed to ensure proper lighting on the entire route.

Large billboards with pictures of PM Modi and the CM Adityanath have been placed along these routes.

Lucknow Police Commissionerate have deployed additional police and traffic personnel on the roads leading to the Vrindavan Yojna in a run up to the event.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "Along with police personnel of Lucknow Police commissionerate, 28 IPS, 68 PPS and over 5,500 additional police personnel have been deployed to ensure security arrangements.

Thirty companies of PAC (Provincial armed constabulary) and parliamentary forces have also been deployed to take care of the arrangement, he said, adding commando units of Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) will also be deployed at strategic places at the venue.

Arrangements have been made to ensure proper traffic management. Alert has also been issued to every district. Proper patrolling arrangements are also being made on the borders of the districts, he added.

