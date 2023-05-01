Ludhiana, May 1 (PTI) Three members of a family who died in the tragic Giaspura locality gas leak incident were cremated here on Monday.

Sourav Goyal (35), his wife Preety (31) and his mother Kamlesh Goyal (60) were among 11 people who lost their lives in Sunday's gas leak at the densely populated locality in the industrial hub of Punjab.

The couple's eight-month-old son Yug had a miraculous escape in the incident. Sourav's brother Gaurav (50) lit the funeral pyres holding the baby in his arms.

"I feel shattered," he said, bidding adieu to his loved ones.

Sourav used to run a grocery store in the area where people started fainting after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas on Sunday morning. Besides the 11 dead, four people were taken ill and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Gaurav too had lost consciousness after inhaling the gas and was treated at the civil hospital.

The family, originally from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, have been living in Punjab for the past two decades.

The bodies of seven more victims, including five members of a family, have been sent to their native places in Bihar for the last rites.

The 11th person who died in the incident has been identified as Amit Kumar of Aligarh. His body was kept in a mortuary.

The state police has formed a five-member Special Investigation Team to probe the gas leak.

