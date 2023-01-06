New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication to treat bladder problems.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market Fesoterodine Fumarate extended-release tablets in strengths of 4 mg and 8 mg, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

The company's product is the generic equivalent of Pfizer's Toviaz extended-release tablets, it added.

As per IQVIA data, Fesoterodine Fumarate extended-release tablets (4 mg and 8 mg) had estimated annual sales of USD 177 million in the US.

