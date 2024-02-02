Mandi (HP), Feb 2 (PTI) The driver of a luxury bus was killed after the vehicle hit a canter (truck) carrying pipes on the Chandigarh-Manali four-lane here on Friday morning, police said.

The accident took place at Jarol near Sundernagar, they said.

The bus was on its way to Manali from Delhi when it hit the rear end of the canter truck and the pipes pierced through the windscreen of the bus, the police said.

The bus driver was seriously hurt in the accident, while some passengers and the driver of the canter truck suffered minor injuries, they said.

The driver, identified as Roop Singh, a resident of Dhalpur in Kullu district, was taken to Lal Bhadur Shastri Medical College where the doctors declared him brought dead, said DSP Sundernagar Bharat Bhushan.

A case of negligent and rash driving under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the police said.

