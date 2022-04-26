New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,202.37 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 40.16 crore in 2020-21, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 9,579.17 crore in the 2021-22 financial year from Rs 5,771.65 crore in the previous fiscal.

Net profit rose to Rs 535.46 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 310.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also grew to Rs 3,516.41 crore in the January-March quarter from Rs 2,611.17 crore in Q4 FY21.

Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. It markets properties under Lodha brand.

