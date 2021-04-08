New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The initial public offer of Macrotech Developers was subscribed 35 per cent on Thursday, the second day of subscription.

The Rs 2,500-crore issue received bids for 1,26,56,070 shares against 3,64,18,219 shares on offer, according to an update on the NSE.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 65 per cent, non institutional investors 19 per cent and retail individual investors (RIIs) 25 per cent. Price range for the offer is at Rs 483-486 per share.

Realty major Macrotech Developers Ltd, erstwhile Lodha Developers, on Tuesday raised Rs 740 crore from anchor investors.

Axis Capital Limited, J P Morgan India Private Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited and Edelweiss Financial Services are the global co-ordinators and book running lead managers to the offer.

This is the third attempt by Lodha Developers to launch a public issue and list its shares on the stock exchanges. In 2009 and 2018, the company had filed IPO documents and also got Sebi approval but did not hit the capital market as market conditions were not conducive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)