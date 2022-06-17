Nashik, Jun 17 (PTI): The passing out parade of the 121st batch of 171 cadets of Maharashtra Police Academy (MPA) was held here on Friday in the presence of state Director General of Police (DGP) Rajneesh Seth and Additional Director General of Police (Training & Special Squads) Sanjay Kumar.

Also Read | Oppo Reno7 A With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

Seth accepted the guard of honour, while MPA Director Rajesh Kumar administered cadets the oath of post and secrecy.

Also Read | WhatsApp Group Voice Calls Host Can Now Mute, Message Anyone; Check Details Here.

"Cadet Raju Sangle won the Revolver of Honour for Best Cadet. Urmila Khot won the Ahilyadevi Holkar Cup Best All Round Woman Cadet in the Batch. Sujit Patil was adjudged second best cadet," an official said.

Seth told the newly trained sub inspectors to pay special attention towards cyber crimes as well as community policing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)