Alibag, Dec 8 (PTI) The Maharashtra excise department has taken action against 1,599 persons in Raigad district for producing illicit liquor between January and October this year, an official said on Thursday.

In 574 cases, the accused are as yet untraceable, he added.

"We have arrested 1,087 persons in these cases and seized raw material worth Rs 3.12 crore. Forest and coastal stretches in the district are being used to produce illicit liquor. Raids are routinely carried out in these areas to curb the menace," he said.

