Chandrapur, May 25 (PTI) Two Congress leaders from Maharashtra's Chandrapur district have come up with contrasting demands, days after the chief of a cooperative bank was fired upon.

Also Read | India to Be a Developed Country by 2047, Economists Agree on the Roadmap Says SKOCH Group.

While Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar wants a narco test on the two persons arrested in connection with the case, the party's district chief said that the test be conducted on the bank's directors, including the victim.

Also Read | Delhi Consumer Forum Asks SBI To Pay Rs Two Lakh to Customer for Sending Bills Despite Credit Card's Expiry.

Santosh Rawat, the chief of Chandrapur District Central Cooperative Bank (CDCCB), escaped with a minor injury after he was fired upon in Mul tehsil on May 11.

Police have arrested two brothers, who have claimed that Rawat had not returned Rs 6 lakh he had taken from them promising them jobs with Western Coalfields Limited (WCL).

Rawat has denied the allegations, saying neither he knows the suspects nor does he have any links with WCL.

Meanwhile, MLA Wadettiwar demanded a narco test on the suspects. In a video message on social media, he said, “The mastermind is somewhere hiding behind the screen... The truth will come out after the nacro test on the accused.”

However, the district Congress chief Ramu Tiwari issued a press release demanding narco test on all the directors of CDCCB over the allegation of taking money to provide jobs.

A narco test involves the administration of a drug that causes the person undergoing it to enter into various stages of anaesthesia. In the hypnotic stage, the person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)